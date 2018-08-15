Wyndham Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed the Masters

After opening at 12-1, Webb Simpson is the 2018 Wyndham Championship favorite at 10-1. Webb finished third in this tournament last year and has five top-10 finishes in the Wyndham Championship since 2010. Accordingly, he's getting plenty of attention from Vegas oddsmakers. Right behind Simpson on the 2018 Wyndham Championship odds board is reigning champ Henrik Stenson, who's going off at 14-1. Stenson finished sixth in the U.S. Open and fifth in the Masters, but was cut at the PGA Championship. The Wyndham Championship 2018 starts Thursday at 7 a.m. ET from Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, and before you lock in any 2018 Wyndham Championship picks, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was also all over Stenson winning the 2017 Wyndham Championship, projecting him as a top-two contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. It also nailed Patrick Reed's career-defining victory in this year's Masters. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 Wyndham Championship: Ryan Moore, a 30-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Moore has four top-10 finishes this season, including a fifth-place showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has also been lethal off the tee, ranking fourth on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 71.70 and eighth in distance from the edge of the fairway at 20 feet. And when it comes to scoring, Moore is 25th on tour at 69.946.

Another shocker: Si Woo Kim, who won the Wyndham Championship two years ago, doesn't even sniff the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid this week.

Don't be fooled by Kim's runner-up at the RBC Heritage or top-10 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He has missed the cut in four of his last eight starts, including the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He's outside the top 120 on the PGA Tour in driving distance (291.7 yards), driving accuracy percentage (59.87), and greens in regulation percentage (64.27), which will give him fits at Sedgefield. SportsLine's model says there are far better values in the 2018 Wyndham Championship field.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Wyndham Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Wyndham Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Webb Simpson 10-1

Henrik Stenson 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 18-1

Brandt Snedeker 25-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Daniel Berger 25-1

Billy Horschel 28-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Russell Henley 30-1

Ryan Moore 30-1

Si Woo Kim 40-1

Ollie Schniederjans 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1