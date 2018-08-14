Wyndham Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed Henrik Stenson's win

The 2018 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday from the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club, one of the original host courses. Last year, Henrik Stenson shot an impressive 22-under in a one-strike victory over Ollie Schniederjans. This year, he is among the top Vegas favorites at 14-1 after opening at 16-1. Webb Simpson, who took third last year, is the overall favorite at 12-1 Wyndham Championship odds, unchanged from the opener, while Schniederjans is going off at 40-1. Before you lock in any 2018 Wyndham Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was also all over Stenson winning the 2017 Wyndham Championship, projecting him as a top-two contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 Wyndham Championship: Ryan Moore, a 33-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Moore, a former Wyndham Championship winner, has finished 13th or better in three of his past six starts. And he ranks in the top 25 on the PGA Tour in both scoring average (69.946) and driving accuracy percentage (71.70), which keep him in the mix for a low score this week at Sedgefield.

Another surprise: Sergio Garcia, who won the Masters last year, barely cracks the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid this week at the Wyndham Championship 2018.

Garcia started off 2018 strong, finishing seventh in the WGC-Mexico Championship, winning the Valspar Championship, and taking ninth in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. Since then, however, Garcia has struggled mightily. He was cut at Masters, U.S. Open, and PGA Championship. He survived the cut at the Players Championship, but still finished a disappointing 70th. Don't let his previous Masters success fool you - there are much better values in the loaded 2018 Wyndham Championship field.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Wyndham Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Wyndham Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Webb Simpson 12-1

Henrik Stenson 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 18-1

Brandt Snedeker 25-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Daniel Berger 25-1

Billy Horschel 28-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Russell Henley 30-1

Ryan Moore 30-1

Si Woo Kim 40-1

Ollie Schniederjans 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1