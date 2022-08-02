Many PGA Tour players will be desperate to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, but points will be the aim for everyone in the 2022 Wyndham Championship field. Those near the top of the standings can pave an easier road to the Tour Championship, while those on the bubble need to move into the top 125. Those 125 players move on to next week's St. Jude Championship, and among the players whose status remains in limbo are Webb Simpson (117th), Rickie Fowler (123rd) and Cameron Champ (130th). Simpson should remain safe, as he has been spectacular at Sedgefield, winning the title in 2011 and finishing in the top 10 eight other times in 13 tries. Among the other former winners in the Wyndham Championship 2022 field are defending champion Kevin Kisner, Jim Herman (2020), J.T. Poston (2019) and Si Woo Kim (2016).

Five players are at 20-1 or shorter in the latest 2022 Wyndham Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Will Zalatoris (16-1), Shane Lowry (16-1) and Sungjae Im (16-1) are the co-favorites, followed by Simpson (18-1) and Billy Horschel (20-1). Russell Henley, the 54-hole leader last year before a terrible back nine on Sunday left him out of the six-man playoff, is priced at 22-1. Kim (28-1) also is a top contender in the Wyndham Championship 2022 field. Before making any 2022 Wyndham Championship picks, you need to see the PGA predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up more than 52 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald just missed on his long-shot play at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, with 80-1 shot Taylor Pendrith battling for the lead all week until winner Tony Finau's dominant Sunday. The expert also pegged Pendrith as the first-round leader at 70-1, and the Canadian shared that honor with Finau after both shot 64 on Thursday. Pendrith ended up tied for second alongside reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay .

At the 3M Open the previous week, McDonald nailed both of his prop plays, taking Cam Davis as the top Australian finisher (+140) and Sahith Theegala to miss the cut (+275). The expert is up more than eight units on his PGA Tour props.

Top 2022 Wyndham Championship expert picks

One shocking choice from McDonald: McDonald is fading Simpson despite his uncanny success at Sedgefield. The North Carolina native has always played well in his home state and has been in the top three four times in the past five years. The other was last year, when he was one shot out of the playoff to tie for seventh. Still, the 36-year-old has been playing terribly, tying for 69th last week and posting one top-15 finish since November. He is 131st in greens in regulation (65.4 percent).

On the other hand, the expert loves what he has seen from Tyrrell Hatton and is backing him this week. The Englishman has just one career tour win but has six on the European tour and tied for 11th at The Open in his last outing. The 30-year-old had his best performance of the season with his irons at St. Andrews, hitting 80.6 percent of the greens in regulation. His putter let him down, but he has been one of the tour's best putters, ranking fifth in strokes gained (.745). See who else to pick here.

McDonald's best bets for the 2022 Wyndham Championship include a massive triple-digit long shot. This golfer has had some injury issues but has a high ceiling and is still showing a great short game. He could pull off a stunning result this week. Find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's picks, over at SportsLine.

2022 Wyndham Championship odds, field, top contenders

Will Zalatoris 16-1

Shane Lowry 16-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Billy Horschel 20-1

Sungjae Im 20-1

Corey Conners 25-1

Russell Henley 28-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Taylor Pendrith 30-1

Justin Rose 35-1

Joohyung Kim 35-1

Denny McCarthy 35-1

Davis Riley 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Si Woo Kim 35-1

Harold Varner III 35-1

Aaron Wise 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Kevin Kisner 40-1

Brian Harman 45-1

Sebastian Munoz 45-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 45-1

Jason Day 45-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Jhonattan Vegas 60-1

Kevin Streelman 60-1

Adam Long 70-1

Scott Stallings 70-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Chris Gotterup 70-1

Mark Hubbard 75-1

Alex Smalley 75-1

Lee Hodges 75-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Joel Dahmen 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Anirban Lahiri 90-1

Martin Laird 90-1

J.J. Spaun 90-1

Stewart Cink 90-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Aaron Rai 100-1

Greyson Sigg 100-1

Doug Ghim 100-1

Callum Tarren 100-1

Stephan Jaeger 100-1

Adam Svensson 100-1

K.H. Lee 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Ryan Armour 100-1

Taylor Moore 100-1

Matthew NeSmith 125-1

Andrew Putnam 125-1

Vince Whaley 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 125-1

Hank Lebioda 125-1

Patton Kizzire 125-1

Austin Smotherman 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Sepp Straka 125-1

Peter Malnati 125-1

Tyler Duncan 125-1

Chad Ramey 125-1

David Lipsky 150-1

Matthias Schwab 150-1

James Hahn 150-1

Danny Lee 150-1

Chez Reavie 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

John Huh 150-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Brice Garnett 175-1

Vaughn Taylor 175-1

Michael Gligic 175-1

Joseph Bramlett 175-1

Scott Piercy 175-1

Cameron Percy 175-1

Hayden Buckley 175-1

Charley Hoffman 175-1

Brandon Wu 175-1

Michael Thompson 200-1

Doc Redman 225-1

Nick Taylor 225-1

Andrew Novak 225-1

Kramer Hickok 225-1

Justin Lower 225-1

Chase Seiffert 250-1

Seung-Yul Noh 250-1

Ryan Moore 250-1

Zach Johnson 275-1

Kelly Kraft 275-1

Ben Martin 275-1

Satoshi Kodaira 275-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Scott Brown 300-1

Ben Griffin 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

Paul Barjon 300-1

Austin Cook 300-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 350-1

Roger Sloan 350-1

Brandon Hagy 350-1

Harry Higgs 350-1

Brian Stuard 350-1

Kevin Tway 400-1

Ben Kohles 400-1

Garrick Higgo 400-1

Henrik Norlander 400-1

Jonathan Byrd 400-1

Scott Gutschewski 400-1

Cole Hammer 400-1

Bill Haas 400-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 400-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Dylan Wu 500-1

Aaron Baddeley 500-1

Richy Werenski 500-1

Curtis Thompson 500-1

Bo Hoag 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Seth Reeves 500-1

Wesley Bryan 500-1

Jared Wolfe 500-1

Max McGreevy 500-1

Chris Stroud 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Camilo Villegas 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

David Skinns 500-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Dawie van der Walt 750-1

Andrew Landry 750-1

Sung Kang 750-1

Tommy Gainey 1000-1

Brett Drewitt 1000-1

Brian Gay 1000-1

Joshua Creel 1500-1

Nick Watney 1500-1

Bo Van Pelt 1500-1

Trent Phillips 2500-1

Tommy Gibson 2500-1

Davis Love III 2500-1

Ricky Barnes 2500-1