2026 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

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Moving Day has arrived at the final regular season event on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, and the race for the top 70 spots in the FedEx Cup standings has hit the closing stretch.

For a number of players, their only chance at making it to Memphis next week for the first playoff event is to win. That includes 36-hole leader Beau Hossler, who holds a tenuous one-shot lead over the field entering the weekend. Tied for second behind Hossler are a pair of PGA Tour rookies -- albeit with a 10-year difference in age -- in Ben James (23 years old) and Jordan Smith (33 years old).

If someone like Hossler or James, who began the week well outside the top 70, are able to get the win, it'll create an even bigger squeeze on the playoff bubble. Star rookie Jackson Koivun entered the week in 70th, but has slipped to 71st in the projections with Hossler on top in spite of a solid first two rounds that has him tied for 39th. He's now 2.22 points behind Steven Fisk (who missed the cut after starting the week in 69th) and needs to climb a few spots on the leaderboard to punch his ticket to Memphis.

We'll be tracking the battle for the win and the battle for the FedEx Cup Playoffs all day as players jockey for position in both races on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Wyndham Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the day.