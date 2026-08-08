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2026 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Moving Day at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina as the regular season comes to a close

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Moving Day has arrived at the final regular season event on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, and the race for the top 70 spots in the FedEx Cup standings has hit the closing stretch. 

For a number of players, their only chance at making it to Memphis next week for the first playoff event is to win. That includes 36-hole leader Beau Hossler, who holds a tenuous one-shot lead over the field entering the weekend. Tied for second behind Hossler are a pair of PGA Tour rookies -- albeit with a 10-year difference in age -- in Ben James (23 years old) and Jordan Smith (33 years old). 

If someone like Hossler or James, who began the week well outside the top 70, are able to get the win, it'll create an even bigger squeeze on the playoff bubble. Star rookie Jackson Koivun entered the week in 70th, but has slipped to 71st in the projections with Hossler on top in spite of a solid first two rounds that has him tied for 39th. He's now 2.22 points behind Steven Fisk (who missed the cut after starting the week in 69th) and needs to climb a few spots on the leaderboard to punch his ticket to Memphis. 

We'll be tracking the battle for the win and the battle for the FedEx Cup Playoffs all day as players jockey for position in both races on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina. 

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Wyndham Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the day.

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Nico Echavarria setting the early pace

Echavarria is one of the players in the field that isn't facing any playoff bubble pressure, and perhaps the freedom afforded by being solidly inside the top 50 entering the week (44th) will help him be a bit more comfortable on the weekend. Echavarria has played 16 holes in his third round and is 7 under, moving from just on the cut line at 3 under all the way into the top 5 at 10 under, good for solo 4th currently. 

Echavarria began his day with four straight pars, but an eagle on the par-5 5th jumpstarted his round and he's tacked on five birdies since then in an otherwise blemish-free round. If he can make two pars coming in, he can post the low round of the day and see how well 10 under holds up this afternoon. 

 
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Justin Lower goes out in 30 to charge into the top 5

Justin Lower makes the turn at 5 under after three birdies and an eagle on his front nine this morning. Lower began the day at 4 under, eight shots off the lead, but has quickly made up that ground and will make the turn at 9 under overall after a stellar front nine. Lower had a 6-footer for birdie on the 9th that could've made it a 29 and really ramped up the 59 Watch, but that just missed and he'll settle for a front nine 30. 

We've seen a number of players flirt with that magic number of 59 this season, but only Michael Kim has managed to get a sub-60 round into the clubhouse. Lower would need to pick up six more shots on the back nine to join Kim as the latest member of the PGA Tour's sub-60 club, but at the very least he's gotten himself into contention for his first top 10 finish on Tour this season with his early play on Saturday morning. 
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