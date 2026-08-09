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2026 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the Wyndham Championship, which will conclude the PGA Tour's regular season

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The PGA Tour's regular season concludes Sunday evening as the 2026 Wyndham Championship wraps up and the field for the FedEx Cup Playoffs becomes official. With a handful of players on the playoff bubble and another handful jockeying for the trophy and $1.5 million winner's share, it should be an action-packed finish in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Michael Brennan and Beau Hossler share the 54-hole lead, but Tom Kim is only one back, and eight golfers are within five shots of the top spot. Given the low scores this week, significant movement on Sunday is unlikely, but if the leaders fall off just a bit, the door would open even wider, allowing a wider variety of potential winners. As for those walking the tightrope of FedEx Cup Playoffs contention, check out an overview of how the bubble was composed before this tournament began.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Wyndham Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the day.

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A look at the final pairing at the Wyndham Championship

Beau Hossler and Michael Brennan share the lead heading into the final round of the final regular season event. Hossler holds his fifth 54-hole lead/co-lead in an individual stroke-play event (0-for-4 to date, most recently finishing T4 at the 2022 Valero Texas Open), while Brennan holds his second with his first coming at the Bank of Utah Championship which he won this past fall.

Hossler needs to win to get into the postseason, while Brennan can fall short of the winner's circle and still earn his place into next week's field in Memphis. At the onset of the week, he required a 3-way tie for second-place or better. Talk about fine margins between what could be a day of celebration or one of disappointment. Can't wait for the action to start!
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