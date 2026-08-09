2026 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

A look at the final pairing at the Wyndham Championship
Beau Hossler and Michael Brennan share the lead heading into the final round of the final regular season event. Hossler holds his fifth 54-hole lead/co-lead in an individual stroke-play event (0-for-4 to date, most recently finishing T4 at the 2022 Valero Texas Open), while Brennan holds his second with his first coming at the Bank of Utah Championship which he won this past fall.
Hossler needs to win to get into the postseason, while Brennan can fall short of the winner's circle and still earn his place into next week's field in Memphis. At the onset of the week, he required a 3-way tie for second-place or better. Talk about fine margins between what could be a day of celebration or one of disappointment. Can't wait for the action to start!