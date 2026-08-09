2026 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

The PGA Tour's regular season concludes Sunday evening as the 2026 Wyndham Championship wraps up and the field for the FedEx Cup Playoffs becomes official. With a handful of players on the playoff bubble and another handful jockeying for the trophy and $1.5 million winner's share, it should be an action-packed finish in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Michael Brennan and Beau Hossler share the 54-hole lead, but Tom Kim is only one back, and eight golfers are within five shots of the top spot. Given the low scores this week, significant movement on Sunday is unlikely, but if the leaders fall off just a bit, the door would open even wider, allowing a wider variety of potential winners. As for those walking the tightrope of FedEx Cup Playoffs contention, check out an overview of how the bubble was composed before this tournament began.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Wyndham Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the day.