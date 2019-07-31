Wyndham Championship predictions, odds 2019: Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker picks from PGA insider

The 2019 Wyndham Championship is the last stop on the PGA Tour before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It's one last chance to rack up points and could be the difference between playing deep into the postseason or going home early. A competitive 2019 Wyndham Championship field will converge on Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. starting on Thursday. Rookie Collin Morikawa earned his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a win last week at the Barracuda Championship, and he's one of the favorites at 12-1 in the latest 2019 Wyndham Championship odds. Webb Simpson named his daughter after this event when he won it eight years ago. He's also been near the top of the Wyndham Championship leaderboard regularly since, which is why he's the 11-1 favorite this week. The very first 2019 Wyndham Championship tee times are at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, and a winner will be crowned on Sunday. Before you make your 2019 Wyndham Championship picks, you need to read the PGA predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Brooks Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that major, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Last month at the Travelers Championship, Johnson promoted 50-1 long shot Chez Reavie as a potential winner, citing Reavie's momentum following his third-place U.S. Open finish and noting how his game (second in fairway accuracy, eighth in proximity to hole) suited TPC River Highlands perfectly. The result: Reavie cruised to a four-stroke victory, finishing 17-under for his first PGA title in 11 years.

And last week at TPC Southwind, Johnson again promoted Koepka as one of his best bets. The result: Koepka delivered, going 16-under to win the WGC-FedEx Invitational.

Johnson knows what it takes to win at Sedgefield Country Club. Last year, he highlighted Snedeker in his best bets, saying, "His game is coming around and will be perfect for this week." In 2017, Johnson touted Henrik Stenson as a best bet, noting he had been "getting better every week." Stenson shot a course-record 22-under to take the Wyndham Championship. Anyone who has followed Johnson's picks is way, way up.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer and the founder of the world's biggest golf stats database -- has issued his highly confident 2019 Wyndham Championship picks. He made those picks, which he's sharing at SportsLine, based on his revealing breakdown of the Donald Ross-designed course. It plays at 7,127 yards, shorter than the PGA Tour average.

"Players are afforded the opportunity to use either driver or long iron off the tee," Johnson told SportsLine. "The most critical component is to manage the slope of the course. To do that, ball control and accuracy are essential."

"Look for the winner to be someone who doesn't like to muscle up with his driver and settles for using long irons for control," he added. "The greens at Sedgefield are very undulating and slope from back to front. Hitting greens will be at a premium."

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Spieth, one of the top Vegas favorites at 18-1. In fact, Johnson says Spieth has a better chance of missing the cut than cracking the top three. "He decided to play at the last moment, probably because he needs to gain more FedEx Cup points since he's 67th in the standings," Johnson told SportsLine. "He was second in this event in 2013, but Sedgefield is not his friend. He will be solid on the greens, but the rest of his game is not a good match for this course. He ranks 183rd in strokes gained off the tee, 189th in greens in regulation and 83rd in scrambling."

Johnson also has a strong read on Simpson, who has been playing sensational golf all season. He's up to No. 17 in the world after a second place finish last week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and has made all but one cut this season. The five-time PGA Tour winner has four top-six finishes in the last five years, but he's had just one win in any PGA tournament since 2013.

Johnson also has locked in the fate of Brandt Snedeker, the defending champion and a two-time champion at Wyndham who is going off at 28-1. Snedeker has been up and down lately, with a missed cut at the Open Championship, but top-five finishes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and RBC Canadian Open. At 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings, he's under plenty of pressure to play well the next few weeks to secure his spot in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Strikingly, Johnson is high on a colossal long shot who's "straight off the tee and hits plenty of of greens." Johnson has seen this overlooked player improve dramatically as a putter, producing impressive finishes week after week. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who wins the 2019 Wyndham Championship? And which massive long shot stuns the golf world? Check out the latest 2019 Wyndham Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard and picks, all from the consummate golf insider who has nailed this event the past two years.

Webb Simpson 11-1

Hideki Matsuyama 12-1

Collin Morikawa 12-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Brandt Snedeker 28-1

Lucas Glover 33-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Martin Kaymer 40-1

Martin Laird 40-1

Chez Reavie 45-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Rory Sabbatini 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Matthew Wolff 50-1