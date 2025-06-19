Wyndham Clark has made more noise in recent months for his antics rather than his play. Speaking for the first time since the U.S. Open after photographs surfaced on social media of a damaged locker in the Oakmont Country Club locker room caused by Clark, the former U.S. Open champion apologized for his behavior and wishes to move on.

"I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows," Clark said. "I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened. But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up."

Clark carded back-to-back rounds of 74 at Oakmont to miss the cut, marking his third straight major championship where he did not factor. At the PGA Championship, the right hander was caught on camera throwing his driver and damaging a sponsorship sign which was located near a volunteer spotter. He apologized for this incident as well via his own social media channels.

The 31-year-old's form has fallen off drastically since raising the U.S. Open trophy at Los Angeles Country Club two years ago. He finds himself ranked No. 80 in the FedEx Cup standings and without a top-20 finish since March. Still, Clark believes he can start churning things in the right direction and possibly threaten to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team (where he ranks No. 23 in the standings); he noted as much after his opening 64 at the Travelers Championship.

"I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team," Clark continued. "I still am on the outside looking in for the FedExCup. So I'm starting to move on and focus on those things."