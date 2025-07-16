Wyndham Clark has been suspended from Oakmont Country Club following an incident that occurred at last month's U.S. Open. According to Golf Digest, the club sent a letter to its members that Clark had damaged the locker room during the major tournament and was suspended as a result.

"Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior. Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property.

"This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board.

"Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board's choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support," president John Lynch wrote.

Clark apologized for his actions at the Travelers Championship one week later. He also spoke about the incident at last week's Genesis Scottish Open.

"Yeah, I mean, I made a mistake in a moment of rage with, you know, a bad year and everything coming together and it just was more than anything a good wake-up call for me to say, 'Hey, you know what, let's get back on track and things aren't that bad,'" Clark said. "I live a great life and I'm not that far off from playing good golf, so I feel like I've turned a page and we're now maybe on the right track of playing some good golf."

This wasn't Clark's first incident with his temper at a golf tournament. He threw his club and damaged a tee sign in the process at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Florida.

Clark has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2017 and won the 2023 U.S. Open. The 31-year old has won three tournaments since becoming a professional.

Oakmont Country Club is slated to host the U.S. Open once again in 2033.