Wyndham Clark wins second U.S. Open; NBA Draft a day away; will USMNT hold up in World Cup?

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⚽ Five things to know Monday

🏀 Do not miss this: Who will go No. 1 in NBA Draft?

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In some other years, AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson would be the clear-cut frontrunners to become the No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. Instead, they find themselves in the same class. And the team on the clock in tomorrow's first round, the Wizards, has not tipped its hand. While it would be hard to go wrong between the BYU star and Kansas phenom, our experts do have their personal favorites.

A pre-draft roundtable showed a slight lean toward Dybantsa with four of our writers preferring him over Peterson. Here's why Gary Parrish would select Dybantsa if he was in the Wizards' draft room:

Parrish: "I just think he's the best high-ceiling/high-floor prospect in this draft. There's no way, barring injuries and other things impossible to predict, that he isn't an elite scorer in the NBA. Size is not a problem. Athleticism is not a problem. Worst-case scenario, he's really good. Best-case scenario, he's a multi-time scoring champ and face of a championship-contending franchise."

Dybantsa himself sounds confident his name will be the first to come out of commissioner Adam Silver's mouth. If that proves true, it would be the crowning moment on a journey where that was always the ultimate goal.

Leave it up to our Isaac Trotter, and Dybantsa would achieve that dream. He projected in his latest mock draft that the 25.5-points-per-game scorer will fly off the board:

Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina Clippers: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Cameron Salerno's mock draft, on the other hand, goes in a different direction.

Salerno: "Like I've said for the last calendar year, I strongly believe that Peterson is the best player in the class. It might be a shocker to some if Peterson goes here, but I personally think he is a better fit in Washington than Utah."

🏆 Top weekend moments from the World Cup

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We're partial to the United States around here, of course, but the win over Australia on Friday was just one of the countless results that was worth noting around the midpoint of the group stage. A few other nations made headlines, for better or worse, as the rubber really started to hit the road over the weekend.

Here's what you should know from Saturday's action:

Germany erased a 1-0 halftime deficit as Deniz Undav logged a brace to defeat Ivory Coast 2-1. The Germans are headed to the Round of 32.

erased a 1-0 halftime deficit as logged a brace to defeat 2-1. The Germans are headed to the Round of 32. Brazil completed a comfortable 3-0 win over Haiti , but at what cost? Raphinha sustained a hamstring injury Neymar's return.

completed a comfortable 3-0 win over , but at what cost? return. With his 16 saves in a surprising scoreless draw Ecuador, Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room tied Tim Howard's record for a single World Cup match.

Sunday delivered a couple of uplifting stories:

Iran overcame their unique travel demands Belgium , which puts them within striking distance of a trip to the knockout stage.

, which puts them within striking distance of a trip to the knockout stage. Cabo Verde are in the midst of something truly magical. After their bewildering draw with Spain in the opener, they pulled level with Uruguay in a 2-2 stunner

📈📉 Top tier emerges in MLB Power Rankings

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The divide between the four best teams in baseball and the remaining 26 is more than just a gap; it is a chasm. There was a point last week when the Braves, Dodgers, Yankees and Brewers held a combined run differential of +480 while everyone else accounted for a differential of -480. Keep that in mind while interpreting Matt Snyder's MLB Power Rankings this week. Just because a team stands inside the top 10, that does not mean it is even remotely in the same tier as the surefire World Series contenders.

That's not to say you should call it quits on this season if your team is not one of those four. Injuries, unfortunately, are a reality of baseball and can change the landscape. The trade deadline ought to shift the power structure. Crazy things happen in the postseason.

What I'm telling you is this: If your team is listed below in the next-best tier of this week's power rankings, keep the faith.

5. Rays (--)

6. Phillies (--)

7. Cardinals (↑2)

8. Guardians (--)

Snyder makes a pretty compelling case to keep believing in the Cardinals, who are one of five teams to move up multiple spots.

Snyder: "JJ Weltherholt homered in consecutive innings Sunday, prospect Joshua Baez had a four-homer game last week and looks ready, Jordan Walker is a beast, etc. This rebuild sure doesn't seem too painful, huh?"

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ World Cup: Argentina vs. Austria, 1 p.m. on Fox

🤼 WWE Raw, 2 p.m. on Netflix

⚽ World Cup: France vs. Iraq, 5 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Royals at Rays or Yankees at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ CWS Finals: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Astros at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Cubs at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ World Cup: Norway vs. Senegal, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Mercury at Fever, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Braves at Padres, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ World Cup: Jordan vs. Algeria, 11 p.m. on FS1