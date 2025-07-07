The PGA Tour moves to Europe at a time in the season where many players need to do the same: make a move. In a blink of an eye, the final major championship of the season is on the horizon with the 2025 Scottish Open serving as the first of a two-act play with next week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush representing players' final chances to claim one of the four biggest trophies in the game this year.

An opportunity to be named Champion Golfer of the Year and raise the Claret Jug is the largest prize at stake, but make no mistake, there are other rewards for those who can find some form these next two weeks. The FedEx Cup Playoffs are looming, and captains for both sides of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black still have decisions to make regarding the composition of their squads.

These eight rounds may get lost in the shuffle when looking at the season as a whole, but they could serve as a catalyst for a defining summer stretch. There's certainly plenty of notable names who could utilize the gathering of such momentum. There's past major champions, veterans in need of a spark, stars of the past and present who are all hoping to rekindle their once fleeting form.

Let's take a look at five players who may benefit most if they are able to successfully transverse Scotland and Northern Ireland while winding up atop leaderboards over the next two weeks.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook