Ten of the 12 United States Ryder Cup team members are in Napa, California, scheduled to play in the 2025 Procore Championship for one final competitive tune-up before the massive event at the end of the month. The two absences are Bryson DeChambeau, who cannot play because he's not a PGA Tour member, and Xander Schauffele, who said Tuesday that his absence is due to the birth of his son. Schauffele's wife, Maya, recently gave birth to their son, Victor, and Xander stayed home in Florida with his newly expanded family.

The European team, meanwhile, is getting together at the BMW PGA Championship for their tuneup event, though they will be without one member as Sepp Straka is at home tending to a newborn himself. European captain Luke Donald said last week that Straka's wife had their baby prematurely, but that everything is going "extremely well" since the birth. Straka is remaining home as long as possible prior to the Ryder Cup; he previously skipped the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event immediately following his baby's birth.

Schauffele's absence from Napa isn't a surprise for the U.S. team, as even last month he was noncommittal about playing the Procore alongside his Ryder Cup teammates, both due to the impending birth of his son and a desire to get away from golf and reset himself mentally following a tough 2025 season.

After breaking through with two major championship victories in 2024, Schauffele missed the first few months of the 2025 season with a rib injury and never regained his rhythm. While Schauffele was able to maintain his active cut streak record on the PGA Tour, he didn't contend for wins regularly and was a non-factor in the majors.

Schauffele said at the BMW Championship -- his final event of the season -- that he was looking forward to some time off to just get away from the game as he'd spent all year desperately trying to regain his form from a year ago.

It's often hard for players to truly shift focus off the game, but Schauffele now has plenty on his plate with a newborn and might get the kind of hard reset he was seeking before returning to the course at Bethpage.