2026 Zurich Classic preview, predictions: Can Brooks Koepka break through for a PGA Tour win with Shane Lowry?
The PGA Tour's team-style event takes center stage this weekend
Take a breath because the PGA Tour is switching gears this week at the 2026 Zurich Classic. The only non-stroke play event on the tour's calendar, the Zurich Classic will welcome teams of two to TPC Louisiana for its annual team-style event that will crown the worthiest duo in the field.
Teams will play four-ball (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3 and foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4. Scores tend to find a home in the low 60s on Thursday and Saturday, while anything south of 70 on Friday and Sunday require strong performances.
With Rory McIlroy still celebrating his Masters victory, Shane Lowry has looked in the direction of Brooks Koepka for this week's partnership. Lowry is without a PGA Tour win since his title at this tournament two years ago, while Koepka continues to look for his first in his return to the PGA Tour.
This week is especially important for Koepka as he was the first alternate at the RBC Heritage and has remained on the outside looking in for the signature events. With two more slated these next two weeks before the PGA Championship, the five-time major champion will hope for a strong performance and possibly a victory to serve as a launch pad into the second major championship of the season and beyond.
Someone who does not require a catalyst is world No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, who will team up with his brother Alex once again. Fitzpatrick's win at the RBC Heritage has catapulted him to his highest spot in the Official World Golf Rankings of his career, but don't forget about his little brother who won in his last start out on the DP World Tour at the Indian Open.
2026 Zurich Classic schedule
Dates: April 23-26
Location: TPC Louisiana — Avondale, Louisiana
Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,425 | Architect: Pete Dye
Purse: $9,500,000
2026 Zurich Classic field, odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick (12-1): The brothers Fitzpatrick are officially the favorites this week, and it is for good reason. Both players won in their most recent starts and this appearance marks their fourth together. Before missing the cut in last year's tournament, Matt and Alex notched two straight top-20 finishes including a T11 in 2024. Matt is as complete as they come while Alex is known for his accuracy off the tee and acumen around the greens. If they hole putts with consistency, they will be tough to beat.
- Brooks Koepka & Shane Lowry (15-1): Even though they have six major championships between them, Koepka and Lowry could both use a victory. Lowry acquitted himself well for three days of the Masters before failing to break 80 for his second straight Sunday at Augusta National. Meanwhile, Koepka comes in with great form as well and just needing an extra kick in the right direction to play himself into the signature events. The question with this group is simple…who is going to make the putts?
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju & Ryan Gerard (15-1): This is a fun duo. Gerard was originally paired with a fellow Tar Heel in David Ford before he withdrew and has since linked up with arguably the hottest left hander this last month. Yellamaraju has finishes of T5, T6 and T14 in three of his last four starts, while Gerard continues to show off elite levels of ball striking. Gerard won the Barracuda Championship last season and looks for his second career PGA Tour win and the second of which would not come in the stroke-play format.
- Johnny Keefer & Michael Brennan (20-1): These two are going to need three clubs total -- driver, wedge and putter. There's probably no team longer than that of Keefer and Brennan and both players have flashed brilliance in recent weeks. Brennan finished inside the top 25 in his Masters debut and was among the early leaders at the RBC Heritage while Keefer notched a top-five finish a couple weeks before the first major championship of the season. They'll be able to throw birdies on the board in the four-ball format, but questions come quick in alternate shot.
- Michael Thorbjornsen & Karl Vilips (22-1)
- Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala (22-1): This team is going to work. Rai has four top-25 finishes in four Zurich Classic appearances as his game is as steady as they come. Meanwhile, Theegala has two such results in his last three showings, and he comes in with a renewed spirit. Theegala may have missed the Masters, but he finished inside the top 10 in Houston and just notched another top 25 in Hilton Head. Rai's results have yet to materialize, but his accuracy off the tee and sturdy approach play makes him an asset in this format.
- Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (22-1)
- Haotong Li & Jordan Smith (22-1)
- Taylor Moore & Wyndham Clark (25-1)
- Marco Penge & Matt Wallace (25-1)
2026 Zurich Classic picks
|Winner -- Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak (22-1): Are Novak and Griffin playing the best golf? No, but they have shown they can together. The defending champions are closer than it appears as Griffin has rattled off three straight top-35 finishes only to be undone by some uncharacteristically subpar iron play. Meanwhile, Novak has played his best at golf courses where he has historically played well, including last week's RBC Heritage where he struck the ball beautifully. This is a team that is stronger as a sum, and they will show that again this week.
|Contender -- Marco Penge & Matt Wallace (25-1): Both have flashed quality play at various points this year with Wallace nearly stealing the Texas Open and Penge posing as a contender at the Valspar Championship. Penge is one of the longest players in this field and can be a bit unstable at times, but Wallace should be able to level his play out. His iron play has started to move in the right direction and his short game is among the most underrated in this field.
|Sleeper -- Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge (66-1): Horschel is the only player to win the tournament as a solo event and a team event, and he hopes a partnership with Tom Hoge can create similar magic. Hoge has not done anything since the West Coast Swing, but his iron play continues to be a strong point. Horschel and Hoge both find themselves just inside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings meaning a good start would go a long way.