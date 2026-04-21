Take a breath because the PGA Tour is switching gears this week at the 2026 Zurich Classic. The only non-stroke play event on the tour's calendar, the Zurich Classic will welcome teams of two to TPC Louisiana for its annual team-style event that will crown the worthiest duo in the field.

Teams will play four-ball (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3 and foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4. Scores tend to find a home in the low 60s on Thursday and Saturday, while anything south of 70 on Friday and Sunday require strong performances.

With Rory McIlroy still celebrating his Masters victory, Shane Lowry has looked in the direction of Brooks Koepka for this week's partnership. Lowry is without a PGA Tour win since his title at this tournament two years ago, while Koepka continues to look for his first in his return to the PGA Tour.

This week is especially important for Koepka as he was the first alternate at the RBC Heritage and has remained on the outside looking in for the signature events. With two more slated these next two weeks before the PGA Championship, the five-time major champion will hope for a strong performance and possibly a victory to serve as a launch pad into the second major championship of the season and beyond.

Someone who does not require a catalyst is world No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, who will team up with his brother Alex once again. Fitzpatrick's win at the RBC Heritage has catapulted him to his highest spot in the Official World Golf Rankings of his career, but don't forget about his little brother who won in his last start out on the DP World Tour at the Indian Open.

2026 Zurich Classic schedule

Dates: April 23-26

Location: TPC Louisiana — Avondale, Louisiana

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,425 | Architect: Pete Dye

Purse: $9,500,000

2026 Zurich Classic field, odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick (12-1): The brothers Fitzpatrick are officially the favorites this week, and it is for good reason. Both players won in their most recent starts and this appearance marks their fourth together. Before missing the cut in last year's tournament, Matt and Alex notched two straight top-20 finishes including a T11 in 2024. Matt is as complete as they come while Alex is known for his accuracy off the tee and acumen around the greens. If they hole putts with consistency, they will be tough to beat.

The brothers Fitzpatrick are officially the favorites this week, and it is for good reason. Both players won in their most recent starts and this appearance marks their fourth together. Before missing the cut in last year's tournament, Matt and Alex notched two straight top-20 finishes including a T11 in 2024. Matt is as complete as they come while Alex is known for his accuracy off the tee and acumen around the greens. If they hole putts with consistency, they will be tough to beat. Brooks Koepka & Shane Lowry (15-1): Even though they have six major championships between them, Koepka and Lowry could both use a victory. Lowry acquitted himself well for three days of the Masters before failing to break 80 for his second straight Sunday at Augusta National. Meanwhile, Koepka comes in with great form as well and just needing an extra kick in the right direction to play himself into the signature events. The question with this group is simple…who is going to make the putts?

Even though they have six major championships between them, Koepka and Lowry could both use a victory. Lowry acquitted himself well for three days of the Masters before failing to break 80 for his second straight Sunday at Augusta National. Meanwhile, Koepka comes in with great form as well and just needing an extra kick in the right direction to play himself into the signature events. The question with this group is simple…who is going to make the putts? Sudarshan Yellamaraju & Ryan Gerard (15-1): This is a fun duo. Gerard was originally paired with a fellow Tar Heel in David Ford before he withdrew and has since linked up with arguably the hottest left hander this last month. Yellamaraju has finishes of T5, T6 and T14 in three of his last four starts, while Gerard continues to show off elite levels of ball striking. Gerard won the Barracuda Championship last season and looks for his second career PGA Tour win and the second of which would not come in the stroke-play format.

This is a fun duo. Gerard was originally paired with a fellow Tar Heel in David Ford before he withdrew and has since linked up with arguably the hottest left hander this last month. Yellamaraju has finishes of T5, T6 and T14 in three of his last four starts, while Gerard continues to show off elite levels of ball striking. Gerard won the Barracuda Championship last season and looks for his second career PGA Tour win and the second of which would not come in the stroke-play format. Johnny Keefer & Michael Brennan (20-1): These two are going to need three clubs total -- driver, wedge and putter. There's probably no team longer than that of Keefer and Brennan and both players have flashed brilliance in recent weeks. Brennan finished inside the top 25 in his Masters debut and was among the early leaders at the RBC Heritage while Keefer notched a top-five finish a couple weeks before the first major championship of the season. They'll be able to throw birdies on the board in the four-ball format, but questions come quick in alternate shot.

These two are going to need three clubs total -- driver, wedge and putter. There's probably no team longer than that of Keefer and Brennan and both players have flashed brilliance in recent weeks. Brennan finished inside the top 25 in his Masters debut and was among the early leaders at the RBC Heritage while Keefer notched a top-five finish a couple weeks before the first major championship of the season. They'll be able to throw birdies on the board in the four-ball format, but questions come quick in alternate shot. Michael Thorbjornsen & Karl Vilips (22-1)

Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala (22-1): This team is going to work. Rai has four top-25 finishes in four Zurich Classic appearances as his game is as steady as they come. Meanwhile, Theegala has two such results in his last three showings, and he comes in with a renewed spirit. Theegala may have missed the Masters, but he finished inside the top 10 in Houston and just notched another top 25 in Hilton Head. Rai's results have yet to materialize, but his accuracy off the tee and sturdy approach play makes him an asset in this format.

This team is going to work. Rai has four top-25 finishes in four Zurich Classic appearances as his game is as steady as they come. Meanwhile, Theegala has two such results in his last three showings, and he comes in with a renewed spirit. Theegala may have missed the Masters, but he finished inside the top 10 in Houston and just notched another top 25 in Hilton Head. Rai's results have yet to materialize, but his accuracy off the tee and sturdy approach play makes him an asset in this format. Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (22-1)

Haotong Li & Jordan Smith (22-1)

Taylor Moore & Wyndham Clark (25-1)

Marco Penge & Matt Wallace (25-1)

2026 Zurich Classic picks