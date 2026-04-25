2026 Zurich Classic leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the third round of the Zurich Classic team event in New Orleans

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Though Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick were not able to go as low as others in the field when the tournament began, the brothers have climbed into legitimate contention at the 2026 Zurich Classic, moving 28 spots up the leaderboard entering Moving Day in New Orleans. With a bevy of talented teams in their rear view, despite being one shot behind the leaders, they have an undeniable edge heading into the final 36 holes at TPC Louisiana.

Matt Fitzpatrick, in the midst of what looks to be a career season, is looking to capture his second straight victory on the PGA Tour. In order to do so, he and his brother must overcome midway-point leaders Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer along with Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, plus BIlly Horschel and Tom Hoge, who join the Fitzpatricks at T2 entering Saturday's third round..

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Zurich Classic from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports AppKeep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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Saturday start times delayed 15 minutes due to storms

The third round of the Zurich Classic will be delayed briefly due to storms in the area. Tee times (which were set to begin at 10:58 a.m. ET) will be pushed back 15 minutes due to the clean up efforts on the course, and preferred lies will be in play throughout what could be a wet Saturday in New Orleans. 

The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms all day, so this may not be the last delay of the third round, but scoring in the final best ball portion of the competition should be terrific again with soft conditions and preferred lies. 
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