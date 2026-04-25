2026 Zurich Classic leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Though Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick were not able to go as low as others in the field when the tournament began, the brothers have climbed into legitimate contention at the 2026 Zurich Classic, moving 28 spots up the leaderboard entering Moving Day in New Orleans. With a bevy of talented teams in their rear view, despite being one shot behind the leaders, they have an undeniable edge heading into the final 36 holes at TPC Louisiana.

Matt Fitzpatrick, in the midst of what looks to be a career season, is looking to capture his second straight victory on the PGA Tour. In order to do so, he and his brother must overcome midway-point leaders Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer along with Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, plus BIlly Horschel and Tom Hoge, who join the Fitzpatricks at T2 entering Saturday's third round..

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Zurich Classic from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.