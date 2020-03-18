2019-20 high school boys basketball state champions

Video: Wheeler wins Georgia AAAAAAA title

Wildcats pull off upset over national No. 2 Grayson.

MaxPreps is your home for high school boys basketball state playoff coverage. Find tournaments in your state here. Read on for a look at title game results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

2019-20 Boys Basketball State Champions



7A — Lee (Montgomery) def. Mountain Brook (Birmingham), 40-386A — Huffman (Birmingham) def. Bessemer City, 56-485A — Fairfield def. Center Point (Birmingham), 50-424A — Williamson (Mobile) def. Talladega, 68-613A — Pike County (Brundidge) def. Lauderdale County (Rogersville), 59-452A — Calhoun (Letohatchee) def. Barbour County (Clayton), 64-611A — Pickens County (Reform) def. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com