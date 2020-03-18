2019-20 high school boys basketball state champions

Get a look at our honor roll of title teams from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Video: Wheeler wins Georgia AAAAAAA title

Wildcats pull off upset over national No. 2 Grayson.

MaxPreps is your home for high school boys basketball state playoff coverage. Find tournaments in your state here. Read on for a look at title game results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. 


2019-20 Boys Basketball State Champions

Alabama
7A — Lee (Montgomery) def. Mountain Brook (Birmingham), 40-38
6A — Huffman (Birmingham) def. Bessemer City, 56-48
5A — Fairfield def. Center Point (Birmingham), 50-42
4A — Williamson (Mobile) def. Talladega, 68-61
3A — Pike County (Brundidge) def. Lauderdale County (Rogersville), 59-45
2A — Calhoun (Letohatchee) def. Barbour County (Clayton), 64-61
1A — Pickens County (Reform) def. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

