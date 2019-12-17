2019 City of Palms Classic Preview
Top-ranked Montverde Academy enter the 47th annual Florida tournament as heavy favorites.
In its 47th year, the event has seen more talent than any other high school basketball event in the land with the longevity and consistent star power that sets this tournament apart. The City of Palms Classic has featured approximately 1,000 players who've played Division I basketball, 165 McDonald's All-Americans (including 10 alone last year) and 72 players who were on NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season.
Over the years LaMarcus Aldridge, Chauncey Billups, Joel Embiid, Joe Johnson, Kevin Love, Brandon Jennings, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and John Wall are among the top names to participate in the prestigious event.
This year promises much of the same as 17 5-star prospects, along with nine of the Top 25 teams in the nation will compete in Fort Myers, Fla from Dec. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 25 Basketball scoreboard
No. 1 Montverde Academy, No. 5 IMG Academy headline loaded City of Palms Classic.
-
Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Grayson moves up three spots after defeating McEachern 83-57 to hand Indians first loss in...
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
No. 18 Grayson snaps No. 10 McEachern 39-game winning streak behind dominant 83-57 win.
-
Sierra Canyon beats LeBron's alma mater
Lebron James watches as a thriller as Sierra Canyon beats St. Vincent-St. Mary.
-
Mikey Williams goes for 77 points
San Ysidro star breaks San Diego Section record in just his ninth game.
-
Murr closing in on 5,000 career points
Lipscomb University commit broke Alabama mark in November, tops nation with 45.2 average.