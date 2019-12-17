2019 City of Palms Classic Preview

In its 47th year, the event has seen more talent than any other high school basketball event in the land with the longevity and consistent star power that sets this tournament apart. The City of Palms Classic has featured approximately 1,000 players who've played Division I basketball, 165 McDonald's All-Americans (including 10 alone last year) and 72 players who were on NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season.Over the years LaMarcus Aldridge, Chauncey Billups, Joel Embiid, Joe Johnson, Kevin Love, Brandon Jennings, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and John Wall are among the top names to participate in the prestigious event.This year promises much of the same as 17 5-star prospects, along with nine of the Top 25 teams in the nation will compete in Fort Myers, Fla from Dec. ...

