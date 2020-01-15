Previewing Ohio's Flyin' to the Hoop high school basketball showcase
No. 6 Grayson, No. 15 Prolific Prep, No. 23 Huntington Prep among those scheduled Friday-Monday in Dayton.
Video: Previewing high school basketball's big weekend
Jordan Divens breaks down what to watch over MLK holiday.
Flight. And basketball. Dayton hangs its hat on both. So, too, does the Premier Health Flyin' to the Hoop high school basketball showcase.
Over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, 20,000-plus fans, 100-plus national media members, 100-plus college coaches and 75-plus projected NCAA Division I recruits will invade Fairmont’s Trent Arena as Flyin' to the Hoop tips for the 18th time.
Professionals will be present too.
Four of the last eight No. 1 NBA Draft picks (DeAndre Ayton, Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Davis and Anthony Bennett) are alumni of the event. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Bass Pro Tournament of Champions preview
No. 3 Oak Hill Academy and No. 11 Paul VI headline annual Missouri tourney that's one of high...
-
Spalding Hoophall Classic preview
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend showcase features 28 5-star prospects and 11 nationally ranked...
-
Top 25 girls basketball rankings
Long weekend of showcases should provide shakeup before league season gets underway.
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
Martin Luther King weekend is crucial time for ranked teams as Spalding Hoophall Classic, Bass...
-
Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Mater Dei, Collinsville and Lee enter during calm week as several big tournaments promise movement...
-
Sierra Canyon gets revenge on Rancho
Trailblazers get back on track after losses in two of their last three outings.