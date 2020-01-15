Previewing Ohio's Flyin' to the Hoop high school basketball showcase

Video: Previewing high school basketball's big weekend



Jordan Divens breaks down what to watch over MLK holiday.

Flight. And basketball. Dayton hangs its hat on both. So, too, does the Premier Health Flyin' to the Hoop high school basketball showcase.



Over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, 20,000-plus fans, 100-plus national media members, 100-plus college coaches and 75-plus projected NCAA Division I recruits will invade Fairmont’s Trent Arena as Flyin' to the Hoop tips for the 18th time.



Professionals will be present too.



Four of the last eight No. 1 NBA Draft picks (DeAndre Ayton, Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Davis and Anthony Bennett) are alumni of the event. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com