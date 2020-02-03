High school boys basketball National Player of the Year Watch List

Video: Cade Cunningham highlights

Montverde Academy senior is among front-runners for POY honors.

As the regular season nears its conclusion, the race for MaxPreps National Player of the Year honors is heating up with seven elite seniors separating themselves from the pack.

Unlike recent years, however, no runaway candidate has emerged. Based on a dominating season thus far, Montverde Academy players Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes appear to have a slight advantage over other deserving candidates like Jalen Green, Cam Thomas and Deivon Smith.

Who will join recent winners Sharife Cooper, R.J. Barrett, Michael Porter Jr., Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons? Follow along throughout the postseason to find out who rises to the top.

Here's our current list of finalists (listed alphabetically) with an opportunity to bolster their case for Player of the Year honors behind a strong postseason run.