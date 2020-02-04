Top 10 High School Basketball Plays of the Week
Highlight from a junior varsity game tops this week's list.
Video: Top 10 Plays of the Week
Teamwork makes the dream work on a pair of showtime alley-oops.
High school basketball players are doing incredible things on a nightly basis all over the country. We scour the internet and social media to try and bring you the very best of those highlights via our Top 10 Plays of Week.
This edition is topped by a game-winner from a junior varsity contest so you know it has to be special to earn a spot in our Top 10. Other highlights include star Mayfair (Lakewood, Calif.) teammates Dior Johnson and Josh Christopher combine for an alley-oop and the team manager coming off the bench to hit a three at Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.).
Each week through the end of March, MaxPreps will offer the must-see highlights from the high school hardwood.
To submit a top play, find us on Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
