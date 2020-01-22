Top 10 High School Basketball Plays of the Week

Video: Top 10 Plays of the Week

High school basketball players are doing incredible things on a nightly basis all over the country. We scour the internet and social media to try and bring you the very best of those highlights via our Top 10 Plays of Week.This edition features remarkable buzzer-beaters, three from half court, including one that caused an opposing player to drop directly to the floor in astonishment.Each week through the end of March, MaxPreps will offer the must-see highlights from the high school hardwood.

