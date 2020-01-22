Top 10 High School Basketball Plays of the Week
Half court buzzer-beaters highlight this week's action.
Video: Top 10 Plays of the WeekWatch 3 half court buzzer-beaters in Week #2 of top plays from the hardwood.
High school basketball players are doing incredible things on a nightly basis all over the country. We scour the internet and social media to try and bring you the very best of those highlights via our Top 10 Plays of Week.
This edition features remarkable buzzer-beaters, three from half court, including one that caused an opposing player to drop directly to the floor in astonishment.
Each week through the end of March, MaxPreps will offer the must-see highlights from the high school hardwood.
To submit a top play, find us on Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week - Week 6
MaxPreps/WBCA High School Players of the Week announced January 19, 2019.
-
Top 25 girls basketball rankings
St. John-Vianney, St. Joseph Central only new teams to join rankings.
-
Top 25 Basketball Scoreboard
No. 1 Montverde Academy takes down No. 12 IMG Academy Sunday night at MLK weekend showcase.
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
Martin Luther King weekend is crucial time for ranked teams as Spalding Hoophall Classic, Bass...
-
No. 3 Oak Hill wins Bass Pro Shops
The Warriors knock off No. 11 Paul VI to win their fourth Bass Pro Tournament of Champions...
-
Oak Hill, Paul VI meet in Bass Pro finals
Third-ranked Warriors get past Vashon 56-51 while Panthers take out Washington 74-60.