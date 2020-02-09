Andre Curbelo, Zed Key lead No. 18 Long Island Lutheran past No. 16 Sierra Canyon at Metro Classic

Video: Sierra Canyon highlights

Ohio State-signee Zed Key and Illinois-bound Andre Curbelo combined for 48 points as No. 18 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) picked up a signature 86-74 victory over No. 16 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) Saturday night at the Metro Classic in New Jersey.

Curbelo, a 6-foot senior, played with a fearless poise throughout the highly-anticipated contest, making a number of spectacular plays and finished with 23 points. Key, a 6-8 senior, was a dominant presence down low, and led all scorers with 25 points despite being matched up with taller defenders throughout.

Long Island Lutheran controlled the game in the second half, pushing a three-point halftime advantage to 58-50 heading into the final period. ...

