At Home Workout with Katerina Kountouris No. 1: Bodyweight only
Watch the certified physical trainer and professional host lead student-athletes who are relegated to home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Video: At home workout
Trainer Katerina Kountouris leads series of bodyweight only exercises.
Once asked for advice in following her career path as a certified physical trainer, clinical nutritionist and professional host, Katerina Kountouris gave a very clear and concise answer.
"Don't let anything or anyone stand in your way," she said. "Keep working hard and trying new things."
Considering high school athletes are up against the coronavirus pandemic — forcing social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions — this opponent is fierce.
But Kountouris offers the perfect remedy in a series of at-home workouts to keep student athletes fit, strong and engaged. ...
