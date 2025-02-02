Five-star Tounde Yessoufou of St. Joseph (Santa Maria, Calif.) became California's all-time leading scorer on Saturday with 30 points in a lopsided victory over Weston Ranch (Stockton)

He passed DeMarcus Nelson of Vallejo and Sheldon (Sacramento), who set the standard with 3,462 points in 130 games from 2001 through 2004. Yessoufou broke the mark in 10 fewer games.

A transition layup in the fourth quarter was the record-breaking basket. He scored five points in the first quarter, had 13 points at the half and climbed to 23 at the end of the third period.

Yessoufou came into Saturday's contest averaging 28.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.8 assists per game on the season to lead the Knights to the No. ...

