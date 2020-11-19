The end of November historically means it's time to look toward the upcoming high school basketball season. Yet, plenty of questions surround the start of the high school basketball season as COVID-19 numbers spike across the country.

Still, a number of states have already forged ahead with their hardwood schedules while many more plan to tip-off shortly.

MaxPreps is gearing up for games amid the uncertain time in the country. We've already dropped our preseason MaxPrep Top 25 rankings, and earlier this week announced the top high school basketball team in all 50 states. Today, we take a look at the individuals who stand out in each state.

Preseason All-Americans Emoni Bates, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Patrick Baldwin are among the headliners, with plenty of talent spread throughout the country.