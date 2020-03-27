Bodyweight home workout with Katerina Kountouris No. 3: EMOM workout

Video: At home EMOM workout

Watch trainer Katerina Kountouris leads more bodyweight only exercises.

Personal trainer Katerina Kountouris has many titles including host of National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball events.

Her top priority in life has always been health and nutrition, and passing it on to the masses. In this challenging and uncharted time of the coronavirus pandemic and shelter in place, Kountouris' expertise and expression is most needed.

Today she offers her third in a series of home workouts to help benefit high school athletes, parents and even coaches.

Workout No. 3 is a bodyweight-only fitness routine that focuses on a number of movements in a certain amount of time or Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM). ...

