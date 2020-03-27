Bodyweight home workout with Katerina Kountouris No. 3: EMOM workout
Watch the certified physical trainer and professional host lead student-athletes in an Every Minute on the Minute workout.
Video: At home EMOM workout
Watch trainer Katerina Kountouris leads more bodyweight only exercises.
Personal trainer Katerina Kountouris has many titles including host of National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball events.
Her top priority in life has always been health and nutrition, and passing it on to the masses. In this challenging and uncharted time of the coronavirus pandemic and shelter in place, Kountouris' expertise and expression is most needed.
Today she offers her third in a series of home workouts to help benefit high school athletes, parents and even coaches.Workout No. 3 is a bodyweight-only fitness routine that focuses on a number of movements in a certain amount of time or Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM). ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Girls Player of the Year: Paige Bueckers
Overall desire to win fuels UConn commit as she leaves Hopkins riding 62-game winning streak.
-
MaxPreps Basketball All-American Team
Highlighting the games's top 50 performers from the 2019-20 season.
-
At Home Workout with Katerina Kountouris
Watch the certified physical trainer and professional host lead student-athletes who are relegated...
-
Top 10 buzzer beaters of the year
No NCAA Tournament, no problem – we've got your March Madness right here.
-
Top single-game basketball point totals
Freshman Mikey Williams of San Ysidro has highest total for 2020.
-
Final girls basketball assist leaders
See who the top 50 playmakers were in the nation and where they played.