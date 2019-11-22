Bronny James makes high school basketball debut, No. 3 Sierra Canyon dominates opener

Video: Massive expectations for Sierra Canyon

Trailblazers enter the season ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps.

With many eagerly anticipating the high school basketball debut of Bronny James, No. 3 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) opened its season Thursday night with a 91-44 victory over Montgomery (San Diego) at the San Diego Tip-Off Challenge.

The two-time defending CIF Open Division state champions jumped to a 7-0 advantage and led by as many as 53 points in the wire-to-wire throttling.

The Trailblazers were paced by strong efforts from Kentucky pledge B.J. Boston, who finished with 21 points to lead all scorers, and TCU commit Terren Frank, who chipped in 20.

James – the son of Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James – produced 10 points off the bench. ...

