Four-star recruit Bronny James and Sierra Canyon School had to be abruptly rushed off the court due to a gun scare on Saturday. The incident occurred while Sierra Canyon was facing DeMatha Catholic at Wise High School in Maryland.

According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, players from both teams were quickly evacuated from the court after fans began to fight in the stands. In addition, fans reportedly heard the word "gun" being used as the situation was unfolding.

TMZ Sports also reported that local police were called to Wise High School, which was the location of the "DMV Showcase" preseason event. The police executed a "thorough search" of the gym, but didn't recover any firearms. Authorities also stated that there were no reported injuries as a result of the altercations in the stands.

DeMatha head coach Mike G. Jones III also told TMZ Sports that both teams declined to resume the game "out of an abundance of caution" once they left the floor. The players were forced to leave the court with less than two minutes remaining in the exhibition contest.

James also took to Instagram following the incident and posted "high schoolers can't even hoop in peace now a days."