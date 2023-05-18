Bryce James is transferring from Sierra Canyon High School to Campbell Hall, according to ESPN. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is NBA star LeBron James' youngest son.

Campbell Hall is located about 19 miles from Sierra Canyon, the school from which Bronny -- LeBron's older son -- is graduating this year, before heading off to USC this fall. Bronny chose to stay in Los Angeles and committed to the USC Trojans earlier this month.

Per the report, the James family already made a contribution toward a new multimillion-dollar athletic facility on the Campbell Hall campus. The boys basketball head coach at that school is David Grace, who was an associate head coach at Vanderbilt from 2019 until 2021.

"I want Bryce, if I get to coach him, to be Bryce," Grace told ESPN. "Because that's special, and I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow. He's going to have way more than just me helping, but I'm going to try to do my part. I understand where he's coming from to a point. I'm not him. My family wasn't in that spotlight, but I've been around the spotlight and I can share my experiences, or I can just understand his experiences. That's where I'll grow as a coach."

Although Bryce joining the Campbell Hall roster will bring a lot of attention to the Vikings, Grace is not completely new to coaching players who are under the spotlight. His experience includes being an assistant coach at UCLA when Lonzo Ball -- now a guard for the Chicago Bulls -- was a Bruin.

The young James will also not be the only player with a famous father. Next season, the Vikings' roster will include Richard Hamilton II, whose father is Richard Hamilton -- a former NBA star and current basketball analyst for CBS Sports HQ. Baron Bellamy, whose father is comedian Bill Bellamy, will also be Bryce's teammate.

According to ESPN, Grace has only had his job for two weeks but has already received a lot of interest from coaches around the country to schedule games against Campbell Hall next season.

Bryce -- who is turning 16 years old in June -- had a growth spurt last summer and is now taller than 6-foot-3 Bronny. His first Division I offer came from Duquesne last August, but the rest of Bryce's college recruitment has been quiet.