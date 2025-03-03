The California Interscholastic Federation announced the brackets for the boys and girls state basketball playoffs Sunday. The finals will be held March 14-15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

No. 5 Roosevelt (Eastvale) grabbed the top-seed in the boys Southern California Open Division regional after the Mustangs beat Notre Dame (SO) (Sherman Oaks) 74-67 in the Southern Section Open Division final on Saturday. The two-seed in the south is No. 15 St. Joseph (Santa Maria) with Notre Dame, St. John Bosco (Bellflower), Montgomery (San Diego) and defending Open Division champion Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) rounding out the SoCal field.

In the north, Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco) earned the top seed and a first-round bye as did two-seed De La Salle (Concord) and three-seed Folsom. ...

