The Chipotle Nationals semifinal matchups are set for Friday as Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) takes on Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas) at 2:30 p.m. eastern before top-ranked Columbus (Miami, Fla.) faces Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) tomorrow at 4:30.

The first quarterfinal contest on Thursday was a back-and-forth thriller that saw the score tied 11 times with 15 lead changes; as Prolific Prep outlasted Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 81-80 in overtime behind 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists from five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson.

Regarded as the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2025, Peterson sank a go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the key with under 10 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Crew a 70-68 lead before five-star junior Dylan Mingo converted a pair of free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.Peterson and top 100 Michigan signee Winters Grady combined to score all 11 points in the overtime session for California powerhouse as they built their lead to four points in the final seconds before Mingo heaved a shot in from his opponents' free throw line as time expired to cut the final deficit to one.

Grady added 21 points in the win for Prolific Prep (35-5) while top 40 Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and Mingo each scored a game-high 22 points apiece in the loss for Long Island Lutheran (24-7).

The second game of the day saw Dynamic Prep run away with a lopsided 74-55 victory over Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) led by 22 points and seven rebounds from four-star SMU signee Jaden Toombs.

In a game that Link Academy led for just 21 seconds of game action, Dynamic Prep (33-4) jumped ahead 18-16 after the first quarter before extending the margin to 31-25 at the half. ...

