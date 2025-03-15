SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Timely defense and an unlikely shooting hero helped propel Carondelet (Concord, Calif.) to its second state title with a 51-48 win Friday over Sage Hill (Newport Beach, Calif.) in the California Division I championship at Golden 1 Center.

Amalia Holguin, the last of Kobe Bryant's Mamba girls, had a huge night for Sage Hill with a game-high 21 points. But Carondelet sophomore Celeste Alvarez hit one of the biggest shots in Cougars' history with time winding down in the fourth quarter.

After Holguin hit an NBA-range 3-pointer to pull the Lightning within one at 44-43 with two minutes left in the game, Alvarez found herself out of the wing and drained a trey of her own to answer for the Cougars. ...

