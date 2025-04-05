The Boozer brothers accomplish their final quest as the sons of former NBA-all-star Carlos Boozer closed out decorated careers by leading MaxPreps Top 25 No. 1 Columbus (Miami, Fla.) to a 67-49 victory over National Top 10 No. 10 Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas) in the Chipotle Nationals title game.

The Explorers become the first high school who competes for a state title to win the Chipotle Nationals crown in the 17-year history of the national championship event.

Although highly regarded Duke signee Cameron Boozer was bottled up for most of the night and finished with just 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 5 of 13 from the field; his twin brother Cayden Boozer was there to pick him up as the fellow top 25 Duke signee led the way with a game-high 27 points on efficient shooting splits of 9 of 14 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.The national championship is the final achievement for a pair that have won three consecutive Nike EYBL Peach Jam championships, captured four straight state titles in Florida's highest classification and earned a pair of gold medals with the USA Junior National Team.

The Explorers used a strong second half effort to come away with the victory as they outscored Dynamic Prep 39-22 over the final 16 minutes of the contest.

Columbus (30-3) opened up a 44-34 advantage with just over one minute remaining the third quarter after going on a 10-0 spurt that saw five-star junior Caleb Gaskins convert a pair of free throws before junior guard Cello Jackson made a contested layup. ...

