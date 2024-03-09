SACRAMENTO — St. John Bosco (Bellflower) had a big first quarter and won the CIF Division I state championship 78-62 over San Ramon Valley (Danville) on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

This is the second state crown for St. John Bosco, which won a Division II title in 2014 with Tyler Dorsey, Daniel Hamilton, Billy Preston and Jordan Bell.To get here, St. John Bosco won a 71-68 thriller In the Southern California regional championship over Mission League rival Mater Dei (Santa Ana).At one point in the first quarter Friday, the Braves went on an 11-0 run to take a 13-2 lead before grabbing a 28-11 advantage into the second quarter.The No. ...

