The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced the brackets for the boys and girls basketball postseason on Saturday.

Open Division pool play was expanded by two teams on the boys side as MaxPreps Top 25 No. 2 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City), No. 7 Roosevelt (Eastvale) and No. 18 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) headline the 10-team field. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth), Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Redondo Union (Redondo Beach), JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano), La Mirada (La Mirada) and Heritage Christian (Northridge) round out the teams that are competing for a spot in the March 1 title game at the Toyota Center.

Harvard-Westlake looks to become the first team in state history to capture three consecutive state championships in the Open Division. ...

