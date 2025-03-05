Kevin Boyle — who has amassed 855 wins during his illustrious coaching career — announced Wednesday morning that he would be leaving perennial powerhouse Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) to take the head coaching position at Spire Academy (Geneva, Ohio) at the end of the season, according to a report by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Boyle arrived at Montverde Academy prior to the 2011-12 season following a stint at Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) from 1989-2011. He quickly built the Florida program into a national powerhouse, coaching the likes of Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and D'Angelo Russell along with the projected top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Cooper Flagg.

Under Boyle's leadership, Montverde has been recognized as a national champion by MaxPreps in 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024. ...

