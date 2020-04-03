Eight at-home workouts to do during quarantine with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer helps the high school sports community fit and upbeat during COVID-19.
Video: Katerina Kountouris at-home workouts
Watch the personal trainer introduce her first six videos to the MaxPreps audience.
With gyms and schools remaining closed, Katerina Kountouris continues to offer new innovative at-home workouts to MaxPreps and the high school sports community.
Kountouris, a certified instructor, nutritionist and professional sports host, provides an overview of the type of workouts she plans to employ while we are sheltered during COVID-19.Check back regularly at MaxPreps as Kourtouris continues to help the high school sports community in its quest to stay fit and strong-minded during these challenging times.
Workouts at home with Katerina Kountouris
1. Bodyweight at home workout
2. Tabata bodyweight circuit
3. EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) home workout
4. HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout
5. Chair home workout
6. Towel-only workout
7. AMRAP (As Many Reps As Possible) workout
8. EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) workout
Go to Kountouris' Website or follow her on Instagram at @KaterinaKountouris for more challenging workouts, fitness advice and nutritional needs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
ESPN2 to re-air LeBron, Bronny games
St. Vincent-St. Mary's 2002 win over Oak Hill Academy among games to be featured.
-
Extending the Season: Te-Hina Paopao
Finally healthy, the Oregon-bound point guard led La Jolla Country Day to a national championship.
-
AMRAP workout with Katerina Kountoris
The certified trainer puts us through the paces with a quick, but effective four-exercise routine.
-
Greatest girls hoops teams of all time
Oregon City's 1996 powerhouse edges Christ the King for No. 1 spot.
-
Towel workout with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer utilizes a towel in another home workout to benefit the high school sports...
-
Bates leads Sophomore All-American Team
Lincoln sensation Emoni Bates earns Player of the Year honors.