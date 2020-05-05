Eighteen at-home workouts to do during quarantine with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer helps the high school sports community fit and upbeat during COVID-19.
Video: Katerina Kountouris at-home workouts
Watch the personal trainer introduce her first eighteen videos to the MaxPreps audience.
With gyms and schools remaining closed, Katerina Kountouris continues to offer new innovative at-home workouts to MaxPreps and the high school sports community.
Kountouris, a certified instructor, nutritionist and professional sports host, provides an overview of the type of workouts she plans to employ while we are sheltered during COVID-19.Check back regularly at MaxPreps as Kourtouris continues to help the high school sports community in its quest to stay fit and strong-minded during these challenging times.
Workouts at home with Katerina Kountouris
1. Bodyweight at home workout
2. Tabata bodyweight circuit
3. EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) home workout
4. HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout
5. Chair home workout
6. Towel-only workout
7. AMRAP (As Many Reps As Possible) workout
8. EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) workout
9. HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) band workout
10. AMRAP (As Many Reps As Possible) workout No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Greg Brown III commits to Texas
Top 10 senior forward gives the Longhorns their first pledge in the Class of 2020.
-
Top 10 basketball plays of the decade
Lonzo Ball, Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson among the stars making an appearance.
-
Top 10 boys basketball teams of the decade
Find out who we pegged as the top team of the past 10 years.
-
Hit or Miss? Preps to pros since 2006
Brandon Jennings, Thon Maker and Emmanuel Mudiay among those who have skipped college in recent...
-
Michael Jordan high school footage
Fans eagerly anticipating ESPN documentary 'The Last Dance' set to air Sunday.
-
Dear Coach: Thank you
In uncertain times with no definitive answers, coaches haven't stopped.