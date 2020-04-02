ESPN2 airing LeBron James and family four-hour basketball marathon

Video: LeBron James high school highlights

See King James in action during his days at St. Vincent-St. Mary.



High school basketball fans looking to fill the live sports void need to look no further than ESPN2 on Thursday night.



Beginning at 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2 is airing a four hour Bronny James-LeBron James tripleheader.



The opener will be December's meeting between Bronny and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) taking on LeBron's alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio).



Spoiler alert: Bronny scores 15 points in a 59-56 Sierra Canyon win.



At 10:30 p.m., go back to 2002 for St. Vincent-St. Mary taking on Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) in front of over 11,000 fans in Cleveland. ...

