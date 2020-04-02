ESPN2 airing LeBron James and family four-hour basketball marathon
St. Vincent-St. Mary's 2002 win over Oak Hill Academy among games to be featured.
Video: LeBron James high school highlights
See King James in action during his days at St. Vincent-St. Mary.
High school basketball fans looking to fill the live sports void need to look no further than ESPN2 on Thursday night.
Beginning at 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2 is airing a four hour Bronny James-LeBron James tripleheader.
The opener will be December's meeting between Bronny and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) taking on LeBron's alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio).
Spoiler alert: Bronny scores 15 points in a 59-56 Sierra Canyon win.
At 10:30 p.m., go back to 2002 for St. Vincent-St. Mary taking on Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) in front of over 11,000 fans in Cleveland. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Extending the Season: Te-Hina Paopao
Finally healthy, the Oregon-bound point guard led La Jolla Country Day to a national championship.
-
AMRAP workout with Katerina Kountoris
The certified trainer puts us through the paces with a quick, but effective four-exercise routine.
-
7 home workouts with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer helps the high school sports community fit and upbeat during COVID-19.
-
Greatest girls hoops teams of all time
Oregon City's 1996 powerhouse edges Christ the King for No. 1 spot.
-
Towel workout with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer utilizes a towel in another home workout to benefit the high school sports...
-
Bates leads Sophomore All-American Team
Lincoln sensation Emoni Bates earns Player of the Year honors.