Extending the Season: Jalen Suggs played every game like it was his last

Video: Jalen Suggs highlights

See first team All-American in action.

Jalen Suggs has flourished over many defenses during his illustrious high school career as perhaps one of the nation's top two-way prep athletes to ever take the football field and basketball court.

There was no way exactly to beat the coronavirus pandemic that ended his senior basketball season prematurely earlier this month, three wins short of a fourth straight Minnesota state title for Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis).Like so many from the winter season, Suggs finished things off with a shoulder shrug rather than flailed fist or hoisting a team trophy after the Minnesota State High School League was forced to shut down the state tournament March 19-21 due to COVID-19. ...

