Final national 2019-20 high school boys basketball scoring leaders
See where the nation's top 50 scorers hail and how many points they scored.
Video: Mikey Williams highlights
Watch the freshman who scored 77 points in a single game.
These were the game changers who made most of the buckets in 2019-20.
These were the 50 most prolific high school basketball players who put the ball in the basket with most frequency per 32 minutes.
Of the 50, 31 were seniors, 11 were juniors and four each were sophomores and freshmen.
The filled it up from a variety of spots and places, both on the floor and in the country as 22 states were represented, led by North Carolina (7), New York (6) and Florida (4). ...
