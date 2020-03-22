Final national 2019-20 high school girls basketball rebound leaders
See where the Top 50 rebounders in the nation reside and how many they pulled down.
Video: Top basketball plays
Watch the best of the best in Week 10.
These were the go-getters, the Top 50 girls basketball rebounders in the country for 2019-20.
Of the 50, 21 were seniors, 17 were juniors, eight were sophomore, three were freshman and one was a seventh-grader.
The top rebounders were spread around, but California led the way with eight Top 50 performers, followed by Florida, North Carolina and Texas with six.
Ohio had three representatives from the list, Louisiana, Georgia, New York and Indiana all had two, while all these states had one: Arizona, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Idaho, Michigan, Alabama, Connecticut, North Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Virginia, New Mexico and Pennsylvania. ...
