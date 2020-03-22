Final national high school boys basketball assist leaders

Video: Seth Cintron highlights

Watch the nation's No. 8 leader in assist for Orangewood Christian.



These are the playmakers, the top 50 boys basketball leaders in assists in the country for 2019-20.

When teams needed a bucket, these are the guys who directly got the scorers the ball most frequently per 32 minutes.

Of the 50, 31 were seniors, 14 were juniors, four were sophomores and one was a freshman, he being De'Marion Anderson, a 5-foot-10 point guard from Youngker (Buckeye, Ariz.) who averaged 9.1 assists per game to go along with a hefty 20.6 points per game.

The top playmakers were spread throughout the country, with Florida players holding down the most Top 50 spots with six, followed by North Carolina, California, Arizona and Indiana with five apiece. ...

