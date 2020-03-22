Final national high school boys basketball assist leaders
See who were the top playmakers in the country are and where they played.
Video: Seth Cintron highlights
Watch the nation's No. 8 leader in assist for Orangewood Christian.
These are the playmakers, the top 50 boys basketball leaders in assists in the country for 2019-20.
When teams needed a bucket, these are the guys who directly got the scorers the ball most frequently per 32 minutes.
Of the 50, 31 were seniors, 14 were juniors, four were sophomores and one was a freshman, he being De'Marion Anderson, a 5-foot-10 point guard from Youngker (Buckeye, Ariz.) who averaged 9.1 assists per game to go along with a hefty 20.6 points per game.
The top playmakers were spread throughout the country, with Florida players holding down the most Top 50 spots with six, followed by North Carolina, California, Arizona and Indiana with five apiece. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Final girls basketball assist leaders
See who the top 50 playmakers were in the nation and where they played.
-
Final girls basketball rebound leaders
See where the Top 50 rebounders in the nation reside and how many they pulled down.
-
Final girls basketball scoring leaders
See where the nation's Top 50 scorers call home and how often they scored.
-
Final boys basketball 3-point leaders
See where the top long-range shooters rank in the country for 2019-20.
-
Final boys basketball rebound leaders
See where the best rebounders in the nation played and how many they pulled down.
-
Final boys basketball scoring leaders
See where the nation's top 50 scorers hail and how many points they scored.