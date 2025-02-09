Five-star Kansas commit Darryn Peterson of Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) made sure the much-hyped Grind Session showdown with A.J. Dybantsa and Utah Prep (Hurricane, Utah) didn't disappoint, going off for 58 points in the 88-86 victory on Saturday in Atlanta.

Peterson, ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports, hit a 3-pointer with less than 5 seconds remaining was the game-winner. The Crew standout added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals as Prolific Prep, No. 8 in the National Top 10, moved to 24-5 on the season.

His 58-point total broke the school record held by Gary Trent Jr. ...

