The second weekend of the Florida High School Athletic Association's basketball championships are underway in Lakeland at the RP Funding Center. After champions were crowned in classes 1A through 4A last weekend, the state's larger schools are taking the floor this weekend.



The Class 7A final four garners much of the attention with three nationally-ranked programs vying for the title. No. 1 Columbus (Miami) dispatched Evans (Orlando) 76-56 in the first semifinal contest led by 29 points and 15 rebounds from five-star junior Cameron Boozer. Junior guard Arosco Dubois went down swinging in the loss as he finished with a game-high 33 points for Evans. ...

