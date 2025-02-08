The Florida High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the boys basketball playoffs Saturday. The finals will be held from Feb. 27 through March 8 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

MaxPreps Top 25 No. 1 Columbus (Miami) headlines the Class 7A bracket as they look to become the first team to win four straight state titles in the highest classification of the Sunshine State since Dillard from 2000 through 2004. Duke signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer have been an integral part of each championship run.

No. 4 Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) highlights Class 3A as the Eagles are in search of their first state title since winning back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 led by McDonald's All America selection Shon Abaev.

BOYS BRACKETS: Class 7A | Class 6A | Class 5A | Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A | Rural



FHSAA finals schedule

Feb. 27

Class 1A

Feb. 28

Class Rural

March 1

Class 2A

Class 3A

March 6

Class 4A

Class 5A

March 7

Class 6A

March 8

Class 7A





(All game times are to be determined)





Defending champions include Columbus (Miami) (7A), Pembroke Pines Charter (Pembroke Pines) (6A), Norland (Miami) (5A), Gibbs (St.

