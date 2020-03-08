Georgia high school boys basketball playoff brackets and scores: Wheeler shocks No. 2 Grayson to capture seventh state title

Video: Wheeler upsets No. 2 Grayson



Highlights of Wheeler's 60-59 win over the No. 2 team in the country.

The Peach State saved its best for last on Saturday night, as Wheeler (Marietta) pulled off a massive upset to shock the high school basketball nation — defeating No. 2 Grayson (Marietta) 60-59 in the GHSA Class AAAAAAA state title game.

Senior Sam Hines Jr., a Denver-signee, had the performance of a lifetime, knocking down the game-winning free throw with just 1.1 seconds remaining to finish with 28 points and nine rebounds. He converted 11-of-12 field goals attempts.

Although it appeared the Rams had taken control with a 15-2 run to end the third quarter to take a 46-44 advantage, Wheeler continued to battle until the end.

Grayson continued its run into the fourth quarter, stretching their lead to 54-46 with under six minutes remaining before Wheeler closed the game on a 14-5 spurt to take home their seventh state title in program history.

After the Wildcats took a three-point advantage with under 30 seconds remaining, Toneari Lane tied things up on a 3-pointer with just 10 seconds remaining before Wheeler won things at the line.

Wheeler missed a potential game-winning shot before Hines was fouled while hauling in his ninth rebound on the contest.

The loss likely drops Grayson (30-2) out of GEICO Nationals picture, ending a terrific season in disappointing fashion.

Other intriguing storylines from the Peach State this weekend included former Miller Grove head coach Sharman White capturing his first state title with Pace Academy (Atlanta) in just his second season — defeating Jefferson 48-35 in the Class AAA title game. ...

