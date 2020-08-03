Lee Hill, the winningest high school basketball coach in Georgia history, died Saturday after a long battle with COVID-19. He had been hospitalized since June and was 68. The Statesboro (Ga.) coach amassed 877 victories in 42 years with the Blue Devils, beginning in 1978.

During his four decade reign at Statesboro, the coaching legend guided the program to the state playoffs over 30 times, reached the Final Four five times and won the Class 4A state championship in 1991.

"His influence expanded way past the basketball court, as he influenced the lives of hundreds of young men who played, and older men who respected him over his lifetime," Statesboro principal Chad Prosser told the Statesboro Herald, which first reported the news of Hill's death. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com