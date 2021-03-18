March is Women's History Month and MaxPreps is recognizing the top female high school coaches of all-time in every state.

Many of the coaches, such as Leta Andrews, Julie Gordon and Jodi Manore, rank among the all-time winningest coaches in the nation, in their sport or in their state.

With over 2,100 career wins in four sports, Gordon ranks as the winningest female coach of all-time. She has 1,454 career wins in volleyball and ranks as the state's all-time leader in that sport.A member of the Alaska Hall of Fame, Dooley ignited the Lynx volleyball dynasty as she won three state championships and led them to five straight state championship finals.She has over 500 career wins, 25 losses and 37 state championships in nearly 45 years as the Gators' coach.Ranks as the state's winningest female basketball coach with a record of 730-274 in 32 seasons with the Pirates.One of the greatest winning percentages in volleyball history with a record of 668-76 and six state championships during her 25-year career.Won nine state volleyball championships at Evergreen and compiled a record of 483-72. ...

