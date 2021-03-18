March is Women's History Month and MaxPreps is recognizing the top female high school coaches of all-time in every state.
Many of the coaches, such as Leta Andrews, Julie Gordon and Jodi Manore, rank among the all-time winningest coaches in the nation, in their sport or in their state.Alabama
Julie Gordon | Montgomery Academy (Montgomery) | volleyball
With over 2,100 career wins in four sports, Gordon ranks as the winningest female coach of all-time. She has 1,454 career wins in volleyball and ranks as the state's all-time leader in that sport.
Alaska
Donna Dooley | Dimond (Anchorage) | volleyball
A member of the Alaska Hall of Fame, Dooley ignited the Lynx volleyball dynasty as she won three state championships and led them to five straight state championship finals.
Arizona
Sister Lynn Winsor | Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) | golf
She has over 500 career wins, 25 losses and 37 state championships in nearly 45 years as the Gators' coach.
Arkansas
Barbara Gilliam | Drew Central (Monticello) | girls basketball
Ranks as the state's winningest female basketball coach with a record of 730-274 in 32 seasons with the Pirates.
California
Daelea Aldrich | Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach) | volleyball
One of the greatest winning percentages in volleyball history with a record of 668-76 and six state championships during her 25-year career.
Colorado
Laurice Hunter | Evergreen | volleyball
Won nine state volleyball championships at Evergreen and compiled a record of 483-72. ...
