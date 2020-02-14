Harold Yu tops list of 7-footers playing high school basketball
Elite prospects Evan Mobley, Chet Holmgren and Walker Kessler headline list of 7-footers in high school basketball.
Chet Holmgren highlights
Minnehaha Academy junior among 7-footers in high school basketball.
While the NBA trends toward small ball, 7-footers continue to be a source of fascination at the high school level.
The NBA features 31 players listed at 7-foot or taller with Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic and Kristaps Porzingis leading the way in terms of impact.
The MaxPreps database included 54 players listed at 7-0 of taller playing high school basketball in the United States. Data entry errors and obvious embellishments were weeded out. We also didn't nitpick the 6-foot-10.5 and 6-11 players listed at 7-0.
Nine of those 54 are pegged as Top 100 prospects by 247Sports, while six are noted as Top 35 players in their classification.
So who could emerge as the next Embiid or Jokic?Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) might be the most intriguing 7-foot prospect. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Toughest playoff basketball brackets
California Open Division, Georgia 7A, Texas 6A lead the list of most difficult state titles...
-
Long Island Lutheran upends Sierra Canyon
Pair of college-bound standouts pace Long Island Lutheran to impressive win over two-time defending...
-
Top 25 Basketball Scoreboard
No. 2 Oak Hill Academy, No. 14 IMG Academy both upset by local competition at East Coast Bump.
-
Sierra Canyon headlines Metro Classic
Jonathan Kuminga, Brandon Boston Jr., Ziaire Williams, Andre Curbelo among headlining names...
-
Top 100 girls basketball scorers
Legends Cheryl Miller, Kim Mulkey and Jackie Stiles among most prolific scorers.
-
Girls hoops Player of the Year Watch List
Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith, Te-Hina Paopao lead impressive group of 11.