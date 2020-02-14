Harold Yu tops list of 7-footers playing high school basketball

Chet Holmgren highlights

Minnehaha Academy junior among 7-footers in high school basketball.

While the NBA trends toward small ball, 7-footers continue to be a source of fascination at the high school level.

The NBA features 31 players listed at 7-foot or taller with Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic and Kristaps Porzingis leading the way in terms of impact.

The MaxPreps database included 54 players listed at 7-0 of taller playing high school basketball in the United States. Data entry errors and obvious embellishments were weeded out. We also didn't nitpick the 6-foot-10.5 and 6-11 players listed at 7-0.

Nine of those 54 are pegged as Top 100 prospects by 247Sports, while six are noted as Top 35 players in their classification.

So who could emerge as the next Embiid or Jokic?Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.) might be the most intriguing 7-foot prospect. ...

