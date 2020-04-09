High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout using only a jump rope
Certified trainer works to keep us fit with next video in a series designed for in-home exercise.
Video: Jump rope only workout from home
Follow the 11th exercise session in a series by Katerina Kountouris.
Grab your jump rope, a small dog if you have one and let's get to today's HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout with Katerina Kountouris.
We're all searching for ways to stay in shape and active during the coronavirus outbreak and MaxPreps has teamed up with the certified physical trainer to get us moving and stay fit until we can get back to the normal routine.
The 11th workout in a series calls for nothing more than a jump rope as the even numbered exercises are all jumping rope. ...
