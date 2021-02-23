While the McDonald's All American game will not be played for a second straight year, organizers on Tuesday announced 24 players named to the 2021 roster.

The 2021 McDonald's All American honorees join Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal as the next stars in a long list of high school basketball's top players.

Tuesday's roster announcement includes MaxPreps Player of the Year contenders Kennedy Chandler of Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), Daimion Collins of Atlanta (Texas), JD Davison of Calhoun (Letohatchee, Ala.), Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis) and Jabari Smith of Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.).

Five players chosen for the McDonald's All American roster have yet to play this year. ...

